Truckee weather: Rain, snow showers possible later this week

Rain and snow showers are possible later this week, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy, freezing fog is expected before 9 a.m. today. Highs will reach 59, and lows will drop to 33 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this morning, and 10 to 15 this afternoon. Wind gusts could hit 30 mph.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 54. Lows will dip to 24. Wednesday’s highs will climb to 51, with lows landing at 33.

There’s a 10% chance of showers after 5 p.m. Thursday. Snow levels will rise from 6,700 feet to 7,600 feet. Highs will reach 51, and lows will settle at 32. Snow levels will drop to 6,900 that night.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m. Friday, then a chance of rain showers. Highs will top out at 46, with lows dropping to 25.

It’ll be mostly sunny Saturday with highs at 46. Sunday will be sunny, with highs around 52.