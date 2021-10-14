Truckee weather: Rain, snow showers possible on Sunday

There’s a chance of snow showers late Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny through Saturday, then mostly cloudy for two days.

Today’s high will hit 53. Lows will drop to 25.

Friday’s high will reach 64, with lows dipping to 31 that night.

Highs will climb to 67 on Saturday, and 57 on Sunday. Lows will settle at 33 Saturday night, and 24 Sunday night.

There’s a slight chance of showers before 11 p.m. Sunday, then a chance of rain and snow showers after 11 p.m. Snow levels will drop to 6,400 feet after midnight.

Monday’s high will reach 51, Tuesday’s will climb to 57, and Wednesday’s will hit 56. There’s a slight chance of showers on Wednesday.