Truckee weather: Rain, some rain/snow mix, expected

Almost an inch of rain is forecast for Friday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is likely between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Highs will reach 55, with lows dropping to 35.

Highs will hit 47 on Friday. Winds will be 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Rain chances are 90%, with between a half- and three-quarters-of-an-inch expected. The chance of rain drops to 20% that night, when lows will settle at 27.

There’s a small chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m. Saturday, then just rain. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 45, with lows landing at 30 that night. Rain should start again after 11 p.m. Saturday.

Rain chances climb to 80% on Sunday. Between three-quarters-of-an-inch and and an inch of rain is likely. Highs will top out at 45, with lows dropping to 30.





Snow mixed with rain is possible Monday, with rain and snow likely that night. Highs will reach 38, and lows will dip to 25.

A mix of rain and snow is forecast for Tuesday (high of 40) and Wednesday (high of 50).