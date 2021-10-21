Truckee weather: Rain, some rain/snow mix, expected
Almost an inch of rain is forecast for Friday, the National Weather Service said.
Rain is likely between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. today. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today and tonight. Highs will reach 55, with lows dropping to 35.
Highs will hit 47 on Friday. Winds will be 15 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible. Rain chances are 90%, with between a half- and three-quarters-of-an-inch expected. The chance of rain drops to 20% that night, when lows will settle at 27.
There’s a small chance of rain and snow before 11 a.m. Saturday, then just rain. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 45, with lows landing at 30 that night. Rain should start again after 11 p.m. Saturday.
Rain chances climb to 80% on Sunday. Between three-quarters-of-an-inch and and an inch of rain is likely. Highs will top out at 45, with lows dropping to 30.
Snow mixed with rain is possible Monday, with rain and snow likely that night. Highs will reach 38, and lows will dip to 25.
A mix of rain and snow is forecast for Tuesday (high of 40) and Wednesday (high of 50).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Rain, some rain/snow mix, expected
Almost an inch of rain is forecast for Friday, the National Weather Service said.