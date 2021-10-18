Truckee weather: Rain, some snow, all this week
Rain, and at times snow, is likely throughout this week, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance of snow before noon today, though under a half-inch is likely. The day will then become sunny, with highs around 40. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 19 tonight.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny. Highs will climb to 53, and lows will dip to 29. There’s a 40% chance of snow after midnight. Snow levels will drop from 7,400 feet to 6,100 feet. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph.
Expect rain and snow early Wednesday, with all rain after 9 a.m. Highs will reach 47. Lows will drop to 32 that night. Little to no accumulation is likely.
Thursday’s high will hit 55, and Friday’s will make it to 50. Rain is possible both days.
Saturday’s high will climb to 47, and Sunday’s will top out at 45. Rain is likely Saturday, and rain and snow are expected Sunday.
Chain controls in effect for the Truckee region
Chain controls are in effect for area highways. Visit the Caltrans website for the latest of road conditions.