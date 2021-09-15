Truckee weather: Rain this weekend

Temperatures will take a nose dive starting Sunday, when rain enters the forecast, the National Weather Service said.

There will be haze before 1 p.m. today. Highs will hit 70, and winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 39.

Thursday and Friday will be sunny, with highs reaching 74 both days. Lows will land around 40 both nights.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 70, and lows dropping to 40. Rain chances start Saturday night, and continue into Sunday. Sunday’s high will reach 61. Lows will drop to 30. Snow levels will start at 10,100 feet, and drop to 7,900 after midnight.

Rain chances will linger into Monday. Highs will hit 60. Tuesday’s highs will top out at 67.