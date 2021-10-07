Truckee weather: Rain today, Friday; snow showers possible Monday

A chance of rain today and Friday will lead to the possibility of snow showers on Monday, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance of showers today, 40% chance tonight, and 60% chance on Friday.

Today’s high will reach 57. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph. Lows will drop to 33 tonight, with snow levels dropping from 9,400 feet to 8,500 feet.

Snow levels will drop from 8,200 feet to 7,100 feet on Friday. Highs will hit 47. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph. Lows will settle at 24 that night, with 5 to 10 mph winds after midnight.

The sun returns Saturday. Highs will reach 54 on Saturday, and 60 on Sunday. Lows will drop to the mid-20s both nights.





There’s a chance of snow showers after noon on Monday. Highs will climb to 42, with lows crashing to 15 that night.

Expect highs of 43 on Tuesday, and 53 on Wednesday.