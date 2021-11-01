Truckee weather: Rain today, Thursday
Rain is in the forecast for today and later this week, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance of showers after noon. Highs will reach 49, with lows dropping to 34 tonight.
Tuesday will start cloudy then become mostly sunny. Highs will hit 53, and lows will dip to 29 that night.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs around 59. There’s a 30% chance of rain after midnight. Lows will settle around 33.
Between a quarter- and a half-inch of rain is expected Thursday. Highs will climb to 48, with lows landing at 27 that night.
The rain will be gone by Friday. Expect highs of 52 that day, 54 on Saturday, and 53 on Sunday.
