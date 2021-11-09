Truckee weather: Rain will soon leave

Rain is on the way out, and will be followed by several days of clearer skies, the National Weather Service said.

Rain is likely before 10 a.m. today. Winds will be 15 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 44, with lows dropping to 28 tonight.

Freezing fog is expected in some areas before 9 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will reach 52, with 5 to 10 mph winds. Lows will dip to 30 that night.

Thursday’s highs will hit 60, and Friday’s will reach 62. Lows will be in the lower 30s both nights.

The weekend will be mostly sunny. Saturday’s highs will top out at 60, and Saturday’s will reach 59. Lows will be in the lower 30s.

Expect highs of 57 on Monday.