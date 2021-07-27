Truckee weather: Rainy forecast this week

The chance of rain will remain in Truckee for the next few days, the National Weather Service said.

Isolated showers are forecast for before 8 a.m. today, though the day will slowly become sunny. Highs will reach 78, with lows dropping to 49.

More showers are expected Wednesday morning, followed by showers and thunderstorms after 11 a.m. that day. Highs will climb to 82. Lows will dip to 52 that night.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Thursday. Highs will top out at 84, with lows settling around 53.

Friday will bring a chance of showers after 11 a.m. Highs will hit 83, with lows bottoming out around 55.





A slight chance of rain will persist through the weekend.

Saturday’s high will reach 80, and Sunday’s will make it to 79.