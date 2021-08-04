Truckee weather: Red Flag Warning for Thursday
A Red Flag Warning starts at midnight Thursday and lasts until 10 p.m. that day, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 87. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 50 tonight, with winds falling to 5 to 10 mph. Gusts could reach 25 mph.
Sun will remain in the forecast into next week.
Thursday’s highs will reach 78. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph that day and night. Lows will drop to 44.
Friday’s highs will top out at 82, with lows settling around 49.
Saturday’s high will hit 84, and Sunday’s will climb to 82. Lows will land around 50 both nights.
Monday’s high will reach 81, and Tuesday’s will make it to 83.
