Truckee weather: Red Flag Warning in effect

A Red Flag Warning is in effect today through Tuesday, and there’s no sign that the haze will leave anytime soon, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 82. Lows will drop to 48. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph today and tonight, with 25 mph gusts possible during the day.

Highs will climb to 79 on Tuesday, with lows dipping to 43 that night. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph on Tuesday, with 30 mph gusts possible. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that night, with 25 mph gusts.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 75. Lows will settle at 41. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, rising to 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Expect 10 to 15 mph winds that night.

Thursday’s highs will top out at 73, and Friday’s will make it to 74. Lows will land in the lower 40s both nights.

Saturday’s high will reach 75, and Sunday’s will hit 78.