Truckee weather: Red Flag Warning lasts until 11 p.m. Wednesday

The haze will last at least into early next week, and there’s a Red Flag Warning in effect until 11 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 79. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today, growing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind gusts could reach 30 mph. Lows will drop to 43 tonight. Winds will drop to 5 to 10 mph, with 25 mph gusts possible.

Highs will climb to 76 on Wednesday. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind gusts could hit 25 mph. Lows will drop to 40 that night, as winds drop to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Expect highs of 74 on Thursday, and 78 on Friday. Lows will land in the lower 40s both nights.

Saturday’s highs will top out at 79, and Sunday’s will hit 80. Expect highs of 82 on Labor Day.