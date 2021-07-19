Truckee weather: Showers possible today

A small chance of showers today will give way to sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid-80s for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Showers are possible between 2 and 5 p.m. today. There’s a small chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 p.m. Highs will climb to 81, with lows dipping to 50 tonight.

Tuesday will be sunny with highs around 81. Lows will drop to 47 that night.

Expect sunny skies for the rest of the week.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 82, Thursday’s will hit 83, and Friday’s will make it to 84. Lows will settle around 50 all three nights.





Saturday’s highs will top out at 86, and Sunday’s will rise to 85.