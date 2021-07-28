Truckee weather: Skies start to clear next week
Showers will remain in the forecast through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Rain and thunderstorms are possible between 2 and 8 p.m. today. Highs will hit 84, with lows dropping to 52 tonight.
Scattered showers are forecast mostly between 8 and 11 a.m. Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms possible before 11 p.m. that night. Highs will reach 84, and lows will settle around 54.
More scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday and Friday night. Highs will climb to 84. Lows will land around 55.
Both Saturday (high of 76) and Sunday (high of 78) will have a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Rain chances will be gone by Monday, when highs will reach 81. Tuesday’s high will hit 82.
