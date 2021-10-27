Truckee weather: Slight chance of rain and snow next week
Temperatures will remain in the 50s for several days, with rain and snow chances entering the forecast next week, the National Weather Service said.
Skies will range from mostly cloudy to mostly sunny through the weekend.
Today’s high will reach 53. Lows will drop to 30.
Expect highs of 57 on Thursday and Friday. Lows will drop to 32 both nights.
The weekend will be mostly sunny. Saturday’s high will hit 50, and Sunday’s will climb to 52. Lows will settle at 29 both nights.
There’s a slight chance of rain and snow Monday (high of 51) and Tuesday (high of 50).
