Truckee weather: Slight chance of rain and snow showers next week

Temperatures will drop to the 60s next week, as a chance of rain rolls in, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 74. Lows will drop to 40 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and after midnight.

Friday will also be sunny. Highs will climb to 79, and lows will dip to 43.

Sun is expected over the weekend. Saturday’s high will hit 77, and Sunday’s will make it to 74. Lows will land in the lower 40s both nights.

Monday’s high will reach 72, with lows bottoming out around 40.





A chance of showers is in Tuesday’s forecast. Highs will reach 65, with lows settling at 32. Snow levels will drop from 9,000 feet to 7,400 feet after midnight.

Wednesday will bring a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs will reach 61.