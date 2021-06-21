Truckee weather: Slight chance of rain this week

A small chance of rain will enter Truckee’s forecast this week, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 83. Today and tonight winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with gusts at 25 mph. Lows will drop to 51 tonight.

Tuesday’s highs will rise to 78, with lows dropping to 47 that night.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Wednesday. Highs will top out at 77. Lows will land at 46 that night.

Rain chances will stay at 20% Thursday. Highs will be 78. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms that night, with lows dipping to 48.





Highs will climb to 80 on Friday, 86 on Saturday, and 89 on Sunday.