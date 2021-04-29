Truckee weather: Slight dip to temps for weekend

Truckee will experience a small dip in temperatures over the weekend before highs again start growing, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 75. Winds will be between 5 mph to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 41 tonight.

Friday will be partly sunny with highs around 71. Winds will climb during the day, from 5 mph to 10 mph, then from 10 mph to 15 mph. Gusts could reach 25 mph. Lows will drop to 39 that night.

Saturday will bring highs of 66, and Sunday’s highs will reach 62. Lows will land in the low to mid-30s both nights.

Monday through Wednesday will be sunny. Expect highs of 64 on Monday, 68 on Tuesday and 70 on Wednesday.