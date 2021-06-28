Truckee weather: Slight rain chances all week
A slight chance of showers will linger throughout the week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 90. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 56 tonight.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday. The chance of rain is 20% both day and night. Highs will climb to 89, with lows settling around 55.
Rain chances will remain at 20% Wednesday and that night. Highs will top out at 86, with lows landing at 53.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 11 a.m. Thursday, and again before 11 p.m. that night. Highs will reach 85, with lows bottoming out around 53.
Rain chances will extend into Friday and the weekend.
Highs will hit 85 Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
