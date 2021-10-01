Truckee weather: Small chance of rain next week

A slight chance of showers enters Truckee forecast late next week, the National Weather Service said.

Skies will be sunny through the weekend, and then sunny to partly sunny starting Tuesday. Today’s high will reach 71. Lows will drop to 37 tonight.

Saturday’s high will climb to 73, and Sunday’s will reach 75. Lows will land in the upper 30s both nights.

Temperatures start to fall starting Monday, when highs will top out at 73. Tuesday’s high will reach 69, and Wednesday’s will hit 61. Lows will be in the mid- to upper 30s.

There’s a slight chance of showers starting Wednesday night and into Thursday, when highs will only get to 59.