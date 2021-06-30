Truckee weather: Small chance of rain through the weekend

Scattered showers remain a possibility through the weekend, as temperatures are expected to remain in the mid- to low 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s showers are forecast for after 2 p.m., with rain chances at 20% both today and tonight. Highs will climb to 83, with lows dropping to 53 tonight. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this morning, with gusts up to 25 mph.

Rain chances climb to 30% Thursday and that night. Highs will reach 83 that day, with lows dipping to 53.

There’s a 30% chance of rain Friday and that night. Highs will top out at 84, and lows will settle at 53.

Saturday’s high will hit 85, and July Fourth’s will reach 83. Expect highs of 84 on Monday, and 85 on Tuesday.