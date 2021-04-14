Truckee weather: Small chance today of snow
Little to no snow is expected to stick today in Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a slight chance of snow showers between noon and 4 p.m., with rain and snow showers afterward. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 45. Lows will drop to 23 tonight, when the chance of precipitation will be 10%.
Look for sunny skies and highs around 52 for Thursday. Lows will dip to 28.
Temperatures will continue to rise over the next few days.
Highs will hit 57 on Friday, 59 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday. It’ll be sunny all three days.
Monday’s highs will top out at 68, with Tuesday’s reaching only 64.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Small chance today of snow
Little to no snow is expected to stick today in Truckee, the National Weather Service said.