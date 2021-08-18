Truckee weather: Smoke to leave by Thursday
The smoke hanging over Truckee should be gone by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
Today’s high will reach 72. Lows will drop to 39 tonight.
Skies should be clear starting Thursday, and remain that way into next week.
Thursday’s highs will climb to 74, with lows dropping to 43 that night.
Friday’s highs will hit 78. Lows will drop to 46.
Saturday will see highs of 72, and Sunday’s will top out at 77. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-40s both nights.
Expect highs of 79 on Monday, and 81 on Tuesday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Skier visits up during pandemic at California, Nevada resorts
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California and Nevada ski resorts had more visitors last season during the pandemic than the year before, according to a report produced for the National Ski Areas Association.