 Truckee weather: Smoke to leave by Thursday | SierraSun.com
Truckee weather: Smoke to leave by Thursday

The Sun staff

The smoke hanging over Truckee should be gone by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Today’s high will reach 72. Lows will drop to 39 tonight.

Skies should be clear starting Thursday, and remain that way into next week.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 74, with lows dropping to 43 that night.

Friday’s highs will hit 78. Lows will drop to 46.

Saturday will see highs of 72, and Sunday’s will top out at 77. Lows will settle in the lower to mid-40s both nights.

Expect highs of 79 on Monday, and 81 on Tuesday.

Skylandia sunrise.
Submitted by Tim Mayhew

 

