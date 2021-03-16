Truckee weather: Snow chances return later this week

Truckee will see about two days of sun before snow chances return, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 41. Lows will drop to 18 tonight.

Look for partly sunny skies and highs around 47 on Wednesday. Lows will drop to 26 that night.

There’s a slight chance of snow before 11 a.m. Thursday, which will then turn into a chance of rain and snow. Highs will reach 45. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The snow level will drop from 6,600 feet to 6,100 feet Thursday night. Lows will hit 26. One to three inches of snow is possible.

There’s a 40% chance of snow on Friday, though under an inch is expected. Highs will reach 38, and lows will dip to 18 that night.

A slight chance of snow is forecast for Saturday morning. Highs will climb to 39, and lows will drop to 19 at night.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 43.