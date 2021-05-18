Truckee weather: Snow could stick
A small amount of snow is now expected to stick when it starts to fall later this week, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 66. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this morning, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Lows will land at 33 tonight, with the 10 to 15 mph winds continuing into the evening.
More sun is forecast for Wednesday, with highs reaching 58. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Lows will drop to 26 that night.
There’s a 40% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Thursday. Under a half inch of accumulation is possible. Highs will climb to 44 that day, with lows dipping to 26 that night. There’s a 50% chance of snow showers that evening, with under a half inch possible.
Highs will top out at 47 Friday, with lows bottoming out around 28 that night. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Under a half inch is expected.
Snow levels could drop to 6,400 feet Friday night. A slight chance of rain and snow showers will extend into the evening.
Snow showers are possible before 11 a.m. Saturday, then just rain showers afterward. Snow levels will climb to 6,900 that afternoon. Highs will rise to 50, with lows settling at 29.
Sunday’s highs will reach 59, with Monday’s hitting 66.
