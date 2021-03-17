Truckee weather: Snow expected to start Thursday

Today will be partly sunny, though snow is expected to start falling Thursday and could last into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Expect partly sunny skies and highs around 46 today. Lows will dip to 28 tonight.

Rain and snow are possible after 11 a.m. Thursday. There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, though little to no accumulation is forecast. Highs will reach 43.

There’s an 80% chance of precipitation Thursday night. Under an inch of snow is possible. Snow levels will start at 6,700 feet, and drop to 6,100 late that night. Lows will bottom out around 26.

Snow is possible before 11 a.m. Friday. The chance of precipitation is 60%, though under an inch of snow is expected. Highs will reach 38.

Snow chances drop to 30% that night, with under a half inch of snow possible. Lows will bottom out around 18.

Saturday will bring a 20% chance of snow after 11 a.m. Highs will reach 39, and lows will drop to 17 that night.

Look for sunny skies Sunday with highs around 44.

Monday will see another chance at snow and partly sunny skies. By Tuesday it’ll be sunny.