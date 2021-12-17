Truckee weather: Snow-free weekend ahead
The weekend will be mostly sunny to sunny, though snow could return as early as Monday night, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 36. Lows will drop to 13.
Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will climb to 42, and lows will settle at 15.
Expect a sunny Sunday, when highs will reach 40. Lows will land at 20.
Monday will start sunny, with highs around 39. There’s a slight chance of snow that night, when lows will drop to 21.
Snow is possible Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday’s high will hit 38, Wednesday’s will reach 36, and Thursday’s will make it to 34.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Snow-free weekend ahead
The weekend will be mostly sunny to sunny, though snow could return as early as Monday night, the National Weather Service said.