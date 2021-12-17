Truckee weather: Snow-free weekend ahead

The weekend will be mostly sunny to sunny, though snow could return as early as Monday night, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 36. Lows will drop to 13.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will climb to 42, and lows will settle at 15.

Expect a sunny Sunday, when highs will reach 40. Lows will land at 20.

Monday will start sunny, with highs around 39. There’s a slight chance of snow that night, when lows will drop to 21.

Snow is possible Tuesday through Thursday.

Tuesday’s high will hit 38, Wednesday’s will reach 36, and Thursday’s will make it to 34.