Truckee weather: Snow in the forecast

Snow is on the way for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 51. The chance of rain and snow showers starts around 10 p.m. tonight, when lows will drop to 25. Between 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected.

Less than 1 inch of snow is forecast for Saturday, when highs will reach 40. It’ll be mostly clear that night, when lows will dip to 20.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 46. Lows will drop to 21 that night.

Snow chances return Monday and stay for most of the week.

There’s a 30% chance of snow Monday. Highs will reach 37, with lows dipping to 17 at night.

Snow is likely after 10 a.m. Tuesday, when highs will climb to 34. Lows will bottom out around 16 that night.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will reach 36 and 40, respectively. There’s a slight chance of snow on both days.