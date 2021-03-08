Truckee weather: Snow is on the way
A fair amount of snow is expected for Truckee this week, and highs are forecast to linger around freezing until at least Friday.
Highs will reach 34 today. There’s a 40% chance of snow showers, mostly after 3 p.m. Under an inch of accumulation is expected. It’ll be breezy today, with winds reaching 20 mph and gusts 35 mph.
Lows will dip to 17 tonight. Another inch of snow is possible.
One to 3 inches of snow is forecast for Tuesday, when highs will reach 33. Another 3 to 7 inches could fall Tuesday night, when lows will dip to 18.
Highs will reach only 32 on Wednesday. Two to 4 inches of snow is forecast. Under a half inch of snow is expected Wednesday night, when lows will dip to around 14.
Highs will hit 35 on Thursday. It’ll be mostly sunny. There’s a 20% chance of snow after 10 a.m. Lows will bottom out around 14 that night.
Friday will be sunny with highs around 40. Lows will dip to 15 that night.
Looks for highs in the mid-40s for Saturday and Sunday. It’ll be mostly sunny to sunny both days.
