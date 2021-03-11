Truckee weather: Snow leaves, sun arrives

Snow will taper off for Truckee starting today, and a sunny Friday and Saturday are in the forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Snow showers are possible mostly between 1 and 4 p.m. today, with under a half inch of accumulation expected. Highs will reach 35 today, and drop to 16 tonight.

Sunny skies are expected Friday, when highs will climb to 40 and lows will hit 15 that night.

More sun is in the forecast for Saturday. Highs will hit 46, with lows bottoming out around 22.

Daylight Saving Time starts Sunday.

There’s a 20% chance of snow after 10 a.m. Sunday. Highs will reach 44, and lows will dip to 21.

A slight chance of snow showers is possible Monday, when highs will be 34. Snow showers could continue that night, when lows will drop to 19.

Look for mostly sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, when highs will reach 40 and 45, respectively.