Truckee weather: Snow likely Saturday night, Sunday
This weekend’s snow will make a quick entrance and exit, with Truckee returning to fair spring weather by early next week, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny with highs around 62 today. Winds will hover between 5 and 15 mph. Tonight’s lows will drop to 34, with 10 to 15 mph winds, and gusts reaching 25 mph.
Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 46. Winds will be between 15 to 20 mph, and gusts could hit 35 mph.
Look for rain and snow before 9 p.m. Saturday, then snow afterward. Under an inch is possible. Lows will drop to 27.
One to 3 inches of snow is possible on Sunday, when highs will reach 38. The chance of precipitation is 90% that day and 70% that night, when another 1 to 2 inches could fall. Lows will settle around 21.
There’s a 40% chance of snow showers Monday. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 42. Little to no accumulation is expected. Lows will dip to 22 that night.
It’ll be sunny Tuesday (high of 51) and Wednesday (high of 61). It’ll be mostly sunny Thursday, when highs will climb to 66.
