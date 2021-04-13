Truckee weather: Snow likely today, Wednesday

Snow is possible for the Truckee area today and Wednesday, though temperatures will start to rise later this week, hitting the mid-60s by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Rain chances (60% chance) will last between 1 and 5 p.m. today, with rain and snow showers likely afterward. Snow levels will be at 6,600 feet, with under a half inch possible. Highs will reach 50.

Rain and snow showers will change to all snow after 8 p.m. tonight. One to 2 inches of snow (60% chance) is possible. Lows will drop to 26.

There’s a 50% chance of snow showers on Wednesday. Under a half inch of snow is forecast. Highs will rise to 45, with lows dipping to 24 that night.

Sunny skies will then prevail for several days.

Thursday’s highs will reach 52, Friday’s will climb to 56 and Saturday’s will top out at 60. Look for highs of 66 on Sunday, and 67 on Monday.