Truckee weather: Snow likely tonight, Friday

Snow chances will grow from 60% today to 90% tonight and Friday in Truckee, though little accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service said.

Highs will reach 44 today, with lows dropping to 27 tonight. Winds could gust to 25 mph. Snow levels will rise to 7,000 feet this afternoon. Little to no accumulation is forecast.

Snow levels will drop to 6,5000 after midnight. Under a half inch of snow is possible.

Another half inch, or less, of snow is forecast for Friday. Highs will reach 40, and drop to 18 that night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny. Highs will climb to 38, and drop to 18 that night.

Look for sunny skies Sunday, with highs hitting 43 and lows dipping to 21.

There’s a slight chance of snow Monday. Highs will rise to 43, with lows bottoming out around 22.

Both Tuesday, with a high of 43, and Wednesday, a high of 51, are expected to be sunny.