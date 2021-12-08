Truckee weather: Snow likely tonight, Thursday
The snow is expected to start falling tonight, with the possibility of 6 inches on the ground by Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance of rain, mostly after 4 p.m. That’s followed by a 100% chance of precipitation tonight, with rain and snow between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. One to 3 inches of accumulation is possible. Snow levels will drop to 7,400 feet this afternoon. Highs will climb to 43.
There’s a 90% chance of precipitation Thursday, with another 1 to 3 inches of snow possible, mostly before 10 a.m. Highs will reach 35, with lows dipping to 10.
Friday (high of 35) will be sunny, and Saturday (high of 38) will be mostly sunny. There’s a slight chance of snow after 10 p.m. Saturday.
Snow is possible Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will reach 36 on Sunday, 34 on Monday, and 28 on Tuesday.
