Truckee weather: Snow on Sunday

Snow has entered the weekend forecast for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 56, and winds between 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 29 tonight, as winds remain between 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be sunny with highs around 59, and winds of 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 31 that night. Winds will stay between 10 to 15 mph.

Highs will hit 61 on Friday. Winds will hover between 5 to 15 mph. That night will bring winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Lows will settle at 35.

There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday. Snow levels will be at 7,000 feet. Highs will reach 51.

There’s a chance of rain before 8 p.m. Saturday, then rain and snow between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. Snow levels will drop from 6,900 feet to 6,100 feet. Lows will bottom out around 30.

Expect snow on Sunday. Highs will climb to 42, with lows dropping to 25 that night.

There’s a chance of snow on Monday (high of 44), and a slight chance of rain and snow Tuesday (high of 51).