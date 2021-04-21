Truckee weather: Snow on Sunday
Snow has entered the weekend forecast for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 56, and winds between 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 29 tonight, as winds remain between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday will be sunny with highs around 59, and winds of 10 to 15 mph that afternoon. Lows will dip to 31 that night. Winds will stay between 10 to 15 mph.
Highs will hit 61 on Friday. Winds will hover between 5 to 15 mph. That night will bring winds of 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 30 mph. Lows will settle at 35.
There’s a 20% chance of rain after 11 a.m. Saturday. Snow levels will be at 7,000 feet. Highs will reach 51.
There’s a chance of rain before 8 p.m. Saturday, then rain and snow between 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday. Snow levels will drop from 6,900 feet to 6,100 feet. Lows will bottom out around 30.
Expect snow on Sunday. Highs will climb to 42, with lows dropping to 25 that night.
There’s a chance of snow on Monday (high of 44), and a slight chance of rain and snow Tuesday (high of 51).
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Small counties might reopen sooner
New changes specific to small counties allow them to use the total number of cases in a week as a metric if their positivity rate meets the threshold to move into a less restrictive tier but their case rate doesn’t meet requirements.