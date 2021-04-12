Truckee weather: Snow possible later this week
Truckee will get a chance of snow midweek before warmer weather returns for the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 59. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.
Snow showers are possible before 9 a.m. Tuesday, with rain and snow possible between 9 and 11 a.m., then rain only after 11 a.m. Snow levels will be at 6,500 feet. Little to no accumulation is expected. It’ll be mostly sunny with highs around 51.
Under a half inch of snow is possible Tuesday night, when lows will drop to 27.
It’s possible that under a half inch of snow will fall Wednesday. It’ll be sunny with highs around 45. Lows will settle at 25 that night.
Any snow should be gone by Thursday, when highs will climb to 52 and lows will bottom out around 27.
Temperatures will slowly climb Friday through Sunday. Friday’s highs will hit 57, Saturday’s will reach 61 and Sunday’s will top out at 65.
