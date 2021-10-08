Truckee weather: Snow possible on Monday
Under a half-inch of snow is possible Monday, the National Weather Service said.
There’s an 80% chance of showers before 8 a.m. today. Highs will reach 47, with 5 to 10 mph winds and 20 mph gusts. Snow levels will drop to 6,700 feet. Lows will drop to 22 tonight.
The weekend will be sunny. Highs will hit 54 on Saturday, and 61 on Sunday. Lows will land in the low to mid-20s both nights.
A slight chance of rain enters the forecast Sunday night, mixing with snow after 2 a.m. Monday.
There’s a 30% chance of snow showers Monday, with under a half-inch of new accumulation possible. Lows will drop to 16 that night.
Highs will reach 45 on Tuesday, 53 on Wednesday, and 57 on Thursday.
