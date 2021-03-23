Truckee weather: Snow possible on Thursday

Truckee will see sun for most of the week, though a chance of rain and snow enters the forecast on Thursday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 37. Winds will be between 10 to 20 mph, with gusts reaching 35 mph. Lows will land at 19 tonight.

Highs will climb to 49 on Wednesday, and skies will be mostly sunny. Lows will settle at 23 that night.

There will be a slight chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. Thursday. Rain and snow is possible after 2 pm. Highs will hit 45.

The slight chance of rain and snow continues after 11 p.m. Thursday. Lows will drop to 20.

The sun will return for Friday and the weekend. Friday’s highs will climb to 47, with lows dropping to 24.

Saturday’s highs will reach 56, and Sunday’s will top out at 59.

Expect sunny skies Monday, with highs hitting 56.