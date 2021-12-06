Truckee weather: Snow possible this week
Several inches of snow are possible later this week, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m. today, and a 50% chance of rain and snow tonight. Little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will hit 51, with lows dropping to 32. Snow levels will dip to 6,600 feet after midnight.
Highs will climb to 47 on Tuesday. Lows will dip to 27.
There’s a 30% chance of rain after 5 p.m. Wednesday, and an 80% chance of rain and snow that night. One to two inches of accumulation is possible that night. Highs will hit 45, and lows will settle at 25.
Another 1 to 3 inches could fall before 11 a.m. Thursday. Highs will top out at 33, with lows landing at 10.
Friday’s high will reach 30, Saturday’s will make it to 40, and Sunday’s will top out at 41. There’s a slight chance of snow Sunday.
