Truckee weather: Snow possible this weekend

Snow returns to Truckee’s forecast this weekend, though less than an inch of accumulation is expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s highs will reach 49 under partly sunny skies. Lows will drop to 20 tonight.

Look for more sun Thursday, when highs will hit 49. Lows will bottom out around 26 that night.

Friday will have mostly sunny skis with highs around 52. Winds will be between 5 and 15 mph, with gusts reaching 25 mph.

There’s a 50% chance of snow after 10 p.m. Friday, when lows will reach 26. Less than an inch is forecast.

Snow chances will drop to 40% for Saturday, as highs will linger around 40. Less than a half inch of snow is expected. It’ll be mostly clear that night, with lows dropping to 20.

Sunday will be sunny with highs around 44. Snow chances will return that night, and continue through Tuesday.