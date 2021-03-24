Truckee weather: 40% chance of snow Thursday

It’s possible snow could fall in Truckee on Thursday, though temperatures are expected to rise under sunny skies by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs around 48. Lows will dip to 23 tonight.

There’s a 40% chance of snow Thursday, mainly after 11 a.m. Under a half inch of accumulation is possible. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 39.

Snow chances will drop to 20% for Thursday night. Lows will dip to 20.

Friday will be sunny with highs around 47. Lows will land at 23 at night.

Expect sun both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will hit 56 and 60, respectively.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny with highs in the mid- to low 50s.