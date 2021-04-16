Truckee weather: Snow, rain chances long gone
Truckee’s highs will slowly grow over the next several days, hitting the mid-60s before falling back, the National Weather Service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 55. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 27 tonight.
Saturday’s highs will reach 56, and Sunday’s will climb to 64. Winds on Saturday will be between 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.
Expect lows of 25 Saturday and 30 on Sunday.
Monday’s highs will top out at 66, Tuesday’s will reach 63 and Wednesday’s will slide back to 59.
No rain or snow is forecast over the next several days.
