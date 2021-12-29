Truckee weather: Snow should leave by Thursday
Snow should move out by Thursday, leaving sunny to mostly sunny skies until next week, the National Weather Service said.
Snow is forecast for before 10 a.m. One to 2 inches could fall today, with under a half-inch tonight. Highs will reach 30, with lows settling around 13.
Thursday (high of 33) and Friday (high of 30) will be mostly sunny. Lows will drop to the lower 30s both nights.
New Year’s Day (high of 34) and Sunday (high of 37) will be sunny. Lows will hover in the mid-30s both nights.
There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Dec. 30 update: Nevada County reports 29 new COVID-19 cases
Nevada County recorded 29 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday making the new total 10,274. There were 195 active cases, 5 fewer than the previous day.