Truckee weather: Snow should leave by Thursday

Snow should move out by Thursday, leaving sunny to mostly sunny skies until next week, the National Weather Service said.

Snow is forecast for before 10 a.m. One to 2 inches could fall today, with under a half-inch tonight. Highs will reach 30, with lows settling around 13.

Thursday (high of 33) and Friday (high of 30) will be mostly sunny. Lows will drop to the lower 30s both nights.

New Year’s Day (high of 34) and Sunday (high of 37) will be sunny. Lows will hover in the mid-30s both nights.

There’s a chance of snow Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-30s both days.