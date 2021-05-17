Truckee weather: Snow showers back in forecast

Snow showers have returned to the forecast, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 70. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 37 tonight.

Tuesday (high of 66) and Wednesday (high of 58) will both be sunny. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph both days. Gusts could hit 25 mph Wednesday. Lows will land at 35 Tuesday night, and 27 on Wednesday night.

A 40% chance of snow showers is forecast for Thursday, though little to no accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 48, with lows settling at 26 that night.

Friday will bring a slight chance of snow showers before 3 p.m., then a slight chance of rain. Highs will reach 50.

Showers could continue into that night, when lows will drop to 28. Snow levels will start at 6,500 feet, lowering to 6,100 after midnight.

Rain and snow showers are possible Saturday, when highs will top out at 55. Lows will bottom out around 31.

It’ll be sunny with highs of 62 on Sunday.