Truckee weather: Snow showers remain in forecast

Snow showers are possible through Saturday, though little accumulation is expected, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 50% chance of snow showers after noon today, with some rain after 4 p.m. Highs will reach 46, with lows dipping to 26 tonight. The chance of snow showers drops to 40% tonight.

Snow showers are possible before 10 a.m. Saturday, with rain and snow between 10 and 11 a.m. Highs will climb to 49, and lows will drop to 30 tonight.

It’ll be mostly sunny Sunday, with highs around 57. Lows will drop to 33 that night.

It’ll be sunny Monday through Thursday.

Monday’s highs will rise to 66, Tuesday’s will hit 63, Wednesday’s will climb to 64, and Thursday’s will top out at 64.