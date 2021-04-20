Truckee weather: Snow still possible this week

Snow remains a possibility for the Truckee area, the National Weather Service said.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast after 3 p.m. today. The chance of precipitation is 30%. Snow levels will start at 7,200 feet, climbing to 8,300 feet this afternoon. Highs will reach 57.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected late tonight. Snow levels will drop from 8,300 feet to 6,300 feet. Lows will drop to 30.

Sunny skies will return to Wednesday (high of 57), Thursday (high of 61), and Friday (high of 62). Lows will settle in the 30s all three nights.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs around 54.

Rain and snow chances enter the forecast Saturday night, when lows will bottom out at 32. Snow levels will start at 7,200 feet, dropping to 6,400 feet that night.

Snow remains in the forecast Sunday, and becomes likely by Monday. Highs will hit 47 on Sunday, and 44 on Monday.