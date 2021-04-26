Truckee weather: Snow still possible today

The possibility of snow today will soon disappear, giving way to gradually growing temperatures until the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 40% chance of snow showers after 11 a.m. today. Under a half inch of snow is possible. Highs will reach 39.

There’s a chance of snow showers before 8 p.m., then a slight chance after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Another half inch of snow is possible. Lows will dip to 22.

Tuesday will be partly sunny, slowly becoming sunny, with highs around 49. Wind gusts could reach 29 mph. Lows will dip to 23 that night.

Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 65, Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs climbing to 72, and Friday will be party sunny with highs hitting 72. Lows will be in the 30s all three nights.

Highs will only climb to 67 on Saturday, and 64 on Sunday.