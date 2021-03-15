Truckee weather: Some snow, then sun
Snow chances today and tonight will lead to mostly sunny skies for most of the work week, until clouds return Thursday night, the National Weather Service said.
Snow is likely before 11 a.m. today, with a chance of snow showers afterward. Under an inch of accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 29, and winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
There’s a 40% chance of snow showers before 11 p.m. tonight, though under a half inch of new snow is expected. Lows will drop to 16.
Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies with highs around 41. Lows will drop to 18.
Wednesday will see highs of 46 and lows around 25.
Snow chances return for Thursday. Under a half inch is possible. Highs will reach 46, and lows will bottom out around 28 that night.
There’s a chance of snow Friday, and a slight chance of it Saturday. Highs will hit 40 both days.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs around 41.
