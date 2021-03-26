Truckee weather: Some wind today, then sun

Today’s gusty winds will give way to sun and clear skies for Truckee.

Today’s highs will reach 46. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph, with gusts hitting 20 mph. Tonight’s lows will drop to 24.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 56. Lows will land at 28 that night.

Highs will climb to 59 on Sunday. Expect winds around 5 to 10 mph that afternoon. Lows will drop to 32 at night, with 5 to 15 mph winds.

Monday’s highs will hit 51 before dropping slightly to 49 for Tuesday. Wednesday will see highs of 55, and Thursday’s will top out at 62.