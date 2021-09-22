Truckee weather: Some winds today, Thursday; cooler temps ahead

Haze will linger in the area until this afternoon, though the rest of the week and weekend is expected to be sunny, the National Weather Service said.

There will be widespread smoke before 11 a.m., and haze before 2 p.m. Highs will reach 74. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon, and 5 to 10 mph this evening. Lows will drop to 39.

Thursday’s highs will climb to 73, with lows dipping to 42. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon and night.

Friday’s highs will top out at 80, Saturday’s will reach 77, and Sunday’s will make it to 74. Lows will settle around 43 all three nights.

Monday’s high will hit 70, and Tuesday’s will only get to 65.